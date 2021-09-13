Bears Take Over Couch In Steamboat Springs

The bears are taking over. There have been many sightings over the past several months and it makes sense that we're encountering more wildlife by building and moving in and around THEIR territory. This is also a time of year when more encounters occur simply because the bears are stocking up and fattening up for their winter hibernation which will be beginning soon.

Earlier in the year, a bear destroyed a man's outdoor couch and according to Fox 31, the man decided to just leave it out there for the bears to enjoy. And have they ever. Check out THIS particular guy, he's just lounging and living his best life.

Owner Chris Ward said, "We don’t have any food sources, like trash, out there attracting the bear". He said he even puts away the hummingbird feeder every night.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, bears are eating upwards of 20,000 calories a day to fatten up and get ready for the months-long hibernation that will be starting up in just a few more weeks.

With that being said, whether you're simply hiking, biking, or backpacking and camping in the wilderness, it's so important to not leave any trace, especially food laying around. Always make sure you dispose of your goodies properly as well.

Coolers, food scraps, and backpacks left unattended are yummy invitations to a hungry bear. Normally shy and afraid of humans, bears lose this sense as they become accustomed to even the smallest bit of food. This sense is heightened even more during this time of year when they're looking for any and all calories.

