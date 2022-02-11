A bill that would outlaw abortions in Wyoming if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the decision that legalized abortions in the United States has been filed for the upcoming session of the Wyoming Legislature.

You can read House Bill 92 here.

The legislation says that a ban on abortions except those needed to save a woman from death or serious injury would take effect in Wyoming if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. An exemption would only apply to serious physical injury or death, not psychological trauma:

(B) An abortion shall not be performed except when necessary to preserve the woman from a serious risk of death or of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function, not including any psychological or emotional conditions. This subsection shall be effective five (5) days after the date that the attorney general certifies to the secretary of state that the supreme court of the United States has overruled Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) in a manner that would authorize the enforcement of this subsection or has otherwise issued a final decision related to abortion that would authorize the enforcement of this subsection in accordance with that decision and without violating any conditions, rights or restrictions recognized by the supreme court.

The bill goes on to say of subsection b, which provides for the medical exemption:

"For purposes of subsection (b) of this section the attorney general shall review any final decisions of the supreme court of the United States related to Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) or otherwise related to abortion to determine whether the enforcement of subsection (b) of this section would be fully authorized under that decision. The attorney general shall, within thirty (30) days of the date of the final decision of the supreme court, report the results of each review under this subsection to the joint judiciary interim committee and, if applicable, certify the results of the review to the office of the secretary of state."

House Bill 92 is sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams [R-Park County].

It's co-sponsored by Reps. Bear, Flitner, Gray, Haroldson, Jennings, Neiman and Styvar, and Senator(s) Biteman, Boner, French, Hicks, Hutchings, and Salazar. The 2022 budget session of the legislature will convene on Monday, Feb. 14.

Because it is a budget session, non-budget items like House Bill 92 will need a 2/3 majority vote for introducton.