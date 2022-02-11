Wellington Brewfest Is Gearing Up For The 2022 Festival

You have to love it when a plan comes together. The Wellington Brewfest, which is an incredibly underrated Brewfest if you ask me, is on its way to filling up its dance card for the June 4th craft beer festival. It doesn't matter if you live in Cheyenne, Laramie, or Fort Collins, this craft beer festival is a must for craft beer lovers.

I went to the festival last year, while they didn't have as many breweries as you'd expect due to Covid, it was a really fun time. It wasn't overly crowded, you could get your samples and move on. They also had a ton of great food. Wellington also has three solid breweries that were on site. My personal favorite, Soul Squared, along with Old Colorado Brewing and Sparge.

As I mentioned, like most festivals last year, Covid restricted the attendance and amount of breweries on site. There were a total of 9 last year. 2022 is already on it's way to passing that number of breweries as they have 14 on tap so far, according to the festival's Facebook page.

Here's the list so far.

Accomplice Beer Company

Crow Hop Brewing Co.

Knuckle Puck Brewing

Mash Lab Brewing & Kitchen

Maxline Brewing

Odell Brewing Co.

Old Colorado Brewing Co.

Rally King Brewing

Soul Squared Brewing Company

Sparge Brewing

Stodgy Brewing Co.

Tinmath Beerwerks

Verboten Brewing

Zwei Brewing

Now that's a solid lineup. It's really cool that they have breweries from several different Front Range communities coming in and sharing what they do best. This is also what they have so far, they could add even more and I'm here for it.

Make sure you have this one marked on your calendar, book a hotel, and stroll over to Centennial Park for a great day of brews in Wellington.

