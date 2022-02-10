The big game is finally here on Sunday! Super Bowl LVI is going to kickoff from Los Angeles, CA as the hometown Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, if you're not a fan of those teams, there is still a good chance you might find yourself at a Super Bowl party this weekend. Or maybe you're just going to do your best to make your own party for the big game. But what's a party without some great dip for your snacks? So what is Wyoming's favorite Super Bowl dip?

'Eat This, Not That' recently listed what the most popular Super Bowl dips are as researched based on a recent survey from Instacart users. Whether you're using dip for chips, wings, or other snacks, it's always important to have a good one on hand.

Just to our south, it turns out that Colorado prefers to stay on the cheesy side of things. They chose 'Cheese Dip' as their favorite. That's a pretty vague option given that it could be queso, white queso, or literally any other type of cheese to be used as a base for their cheese dip. But it seems that of all the options listed for most popular Super Bowl dips, their pick was chose by a total of nine states chose it as such.

At our northern border is Montana and they chose Salsa as their most popular Super Bowl dip. That option was also most popular in nine states, tied for second most with Cheese Dip.

But in Wyoming, we were not trend setters. We decided to go along with the popular kids on this choice as we chose Guacamole. I was shocked to learn that Wyoming likes Guacamole so much. As someone from the Midwest originally, for whatever reason, I did not speculate that. But including Wyoming, there was a total of 17 states that chose it as their most popular Super Bowl dip.

Even some people on Twitter have had some decent things to say about Guacamole in Wyoming:

You get the idea. I was even more shocked that of all the tweets I saw, none of them were negative about either Guacamole or Wyoming. It seems that Guacamole is Wyoming's saving grace. That's probably not right, but Twitter makes it seem like.

In any event, enjoy your Super Bowl parties this weekend. Maybe even bring some Guac to the party. Now you know that you can't go wrong with it!

