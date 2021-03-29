Blake Shelton will release a new album this spring. The country star and The Voice coach's Body Language is due out on May 21.

Shelton's 12th career album, Body Language features 12 songs, with a title track featuring the Swon Brothers, "Happy Anywhere" — Shelton's recent No. 1 duet with his fiancee, Gwen Stefani — and his current, Top 20 single "Minimum Wage" among them. In addition to the Swons (Colton and Zach, brothers and former The Voice contestants), the songwriters on the project include Josh Thompson, Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and more.

"We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together. We certainly had some unique challenges with the pandemic, but we also had a lot of fun," Shelton says in a press release. "We explored new sounds while making sure to get in some classic country."

All dozen songs are outside cuts — meaning Shelton did not write or co-write any of Body Language's songs. Stefani recently shared in an interview that she's been trying to get her fiance to write songs with her, but that he "doesn't really write anymore."

"He just doesn't like writing that much," Stefani says with a laugh, adding, "It makes me so mad."

Shelton most recently released a new album in 2017 (Texoma Shore). In recent years, he'd suggested that he was perhaps done releasing full albums, though he did put some new songs on a compilation album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, in 2019.

Body Language will be available for pre-order beginning on April 23. Full album details are below.

Blake Shelton, Body Language Tracklist:

1. "Minimum Wage" (Nicolle Galyon, Jesse Frasure, Corey Crowder)

2. "Body Language" (feat. the Swon Brothers) (Colton Swon, Zach Swon, Matt McGinn, Ryan Beaver)

3. "Happy Anywhere" (feat. Gwen Stefani) (Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, Matt Jenkins)

4. "Now I Don’t" (Jessi Alexander, Alyssa Vanderheym, Michael Hardy)

5. "Monday Mornin’ Missin’ You" (Jessi Alexander, Deric Ruttan, Josh Thompson)

6. "Corn" (Craig Wiseman, Matt Dragstrem, Chris Tompkins, Rodney Clawson)

7. "Makin’ It Up as You Go" (Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. "Whatcha Doin’ Tomorrow" (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Casey Beathard)

9. "The Girl Can’t Help It" (Ben Hayslip, Josh Osborne, Mark Holman)

10. "The Flow" (Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne)

11." Neon Time" (Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler, Ben West)

12." Bible Verses" (Joe Fox, Andrew Peebles, Brett Sheroky)