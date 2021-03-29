Wyoming Inmate Dies in Hospital

A Wyoming inmate serving time for drug possession has died in custody at a hospital, according to the Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 57-year-old Clarence Hinckley died Saturday, March 27, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

Per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Hinckley was convicted of unlawful possession of a schedule II narcotic drug in Campbell County on Jan. 2, 2020, and sentenced to five to 12 years by District Court Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan.