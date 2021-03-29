The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate Highway 25 from Cheyenne through Casper to Buffalo to high-profile vehicles.

The closure also affects I-80 from Cheyenne to Rawlins, and I-90 from Sheridan through Buffalo to Gillette.

The highways are still open, but WYDOT advises that an extreme blow-over risk continues.

The advisories did not give any indication when the highways would reopen to light, high-profile vehicles.

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service says the high wind warnings for central to east Wyoming will remain in effect until 6 p.m.

Visit the National Weather Service website and WYDOT's website for current information.

Get our free mobile app

Famous Historic Homes in Every State