Blake Shelton's Durant, Okla., show on Saturday (Jan. 29) was especially memorable for one young fan, 6-year-old Wyatt. The young boy not only got tickets to see one of his favorite country stars in concert, but he also got the chance to get up onstage and sing "God's Country" along with Shelton.

Wyatt's mom, Harley McKee, documented the whole thing on Facebook, from Wyatt's reaction to learning he was going to go to the show, all the way up to the big night itself. It was an especially meaningful experience for the young boy, who was born with Hypoplastic left heart syndrome, preventing the left side of his heart from growing properly, per Music Mayhem.

McKee tells the publication that her son has had two surgeries over the course of his life, and needed a third, but his heart was "too sick" to safely undergo the operation. He has medication that runs through a long-term IV in his arm and a backpack with medicine. He has been on the transplant list for about a year, McKee adds.

She also snapped a selfie as they headed to the show, complete with Wyatt holding up the sign he'd made for Shelton.

"Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, six years old [and] waiting on a heart transplant," the sign read.

During the show, Shelton noticed the young fan holding up the sign and read it aloud to the crowd, commenting, "Think y'all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man." He then invited Wyatt up to the stage to join him as the crowd cheered him on.

"And so, the next note that he has on here, he asked if he could sing this song with me," Shelton continues. "... Me and Wyatt are gonna sing 'God's Country' together."

They then launched into the song, with Shelton handing over the mic so that Wyatt could sing some of the words of the chorus. Eventually, the country star ushered his young fan back into his mom's waiting arms and finished up the song, nodding towards him and saying "Ain't that right, Wyatt!" at the end of the performance.

"God's Country" came out in 2019; it's on the tracklist of Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country album. The song was a chart-topping hit for Shelton, marking his first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts since 2013.

See the Top 50 Country Duets of All Time!