Cheyenne Felon Who Fired Gun 3 Times Amid Argument Gets Prison

A 31-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Bob Murray says.

Antwoine Williamson was arrested by Cheyenne police on March 11, 2021, after reportedly firing three shots into the air during an argument with his girlfriend.

"This is a prime example of why it is illegal for felons to possess firearms," said Murray.

"We appreciate the investigative work of the Cheyenne Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which aided in a successful conviction," he added.

Williamson will be on supervised release for three years once he is released from prison.

