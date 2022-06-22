Blake Shelton Is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Shelton is getting his very own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. The honor finds Shelton's name joining the countless stars who are already commemorated there, including Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and many others.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2023 was announced on July 17 by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. It features a total of 24 honorees, and Shelton will be included in the Recording category. The other artists nominated alongside him are Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, the Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Charlie Wilson and Jenni Rivera, who is being honored posthumously.

Additionally, the Walk of Fame will induct honorees in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television and Live Theater/Live Performance. Inductees in these categories include Ludacris, Vince Vaughn, Mindy Kaling, Ellen Pompeo, Pentatonix and more. Juanita Moore and Paul Walker will also receive posthumous inductions.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Panel is pleased to announce 24 new honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," says Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and radio personality Ellen K. "The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, handpicks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Throughout his more than 20-year career in country music, Shelton has released 28 No. 1 hits and won many awards, including 10 CMA Awards and six ACM Awards. The country star has also expanded his career by serving as a coach on The Voice since its inaugural season in 2011.

Dates for the individual star ceremonies have not been announced.