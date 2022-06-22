Last week Laramie Live found out that the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department is serving up flapjacks on June 25 to raise money for their station. Now, another Albany County fire station has announced they're serving up burgers this weekend, too!

Yeah, that means you can have breakfast with the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department and then mosey over to the Big Laramie Fire Department for lunch. I mean, who doesn't love free burgers? So grab the family and come hungry!

What's Happening at the Friends of the Big Laramie Fire Volunteer Department Burger Bash?

Good question! The Friends of the Big Laramie Fire Department Burger Bash is a fundraiser for the Woods Landing-Jelm Fire Station. There will be freshly grilled burgers for you to enjoy while meeting the volunteer firefighters that help keep Albany County safe.

How Much is Lunch?

The burgers are 100% free, but donations go to raising funds for the station's operating costs. This year, the station is hoping to raise enough money to upgrade the station at Woods Landing to hold more equipment and trucks.

When is the Burger Bash?

The Burger Bash takes place on Saturday, July 25 from 10 to 2 p.m.

Where is the Burger Bash?

The Burger Bash will be held at the Woods Landing Resort parking lot (Hwy 230 & Hwy 10).

More on the Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department

The Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping its Laramie neighbors. The station's firefighters donate their time, energy, and skill to the station. Volunteer firefighters don't receive a paycheck unless an incident goes over their 12-hour shift.

Event Details: