Wyoming Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths, Highest Total in 8 Weeks

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, the highest weekly total since April 26.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Albany County woman died in June. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Big Horn County man died in May. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in June. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in June. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in May. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Get our free mobile app

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 1,829 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began, 211 of which have been reported this year.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, 84.96% of the state's deaths have been among people 60 and older.

health.wyo.gov health.wyo.gov loading...

Not surprisingly, Laramie and Natrona counties (the most populous counties in the state) have recorded the most deaths, 293 and 274, respectively, while Niobrara County (the least populous county in the state) has seen only 10.