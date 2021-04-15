Blake Shelton Made Friends With an Opossum (Do NOT Try This at Home!)

Blake Shelton caught an opossum trying to steal his dinner, and while the back porch critter did guarantee the singer would be raiding his freezer for food, that's not how this story ends.

Shelton shared the action in two videos posted to his Twitter page. In the first clip, we walk with him toward an opossum on an outdoor kitchen counter, making a feast of some smoked meat the country star spent all night cooking. The 44-year-old keeps a safe distance, and all seems well. Spook the animal away, pitch the food and do as he captions, right?

"Guess I'm making a frozen pizza," he says.

That sound you hear is us screaming "Walk away, Blake! Walk away!"

The "Minimum Wage" singer does not walk away, however. Instead, Shelton moves in closer and begins gentry stroking the marsupial's fur, trying to convince us he's "kinda friendly."

"But at least I made a new buddy," he remarks. "Also I don't recommend petting wild animals ... It just so happens that I have the vodka reflexes of a rattlesnake!!!!"

Just to reiterate, do not try this at home. While Luke Bryan and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town are out of the ACM Awards due to a positive COVID-19 test, Shelton may become the first singer ever to have to miss because of a positive rabies test.

Shelton will sing "Austin" and "Minimum Wage" at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18) on CBS. He's nominated for Music Event of the Year at the show, for his duet with his fiancee, Gwen Stefani.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.

