Bon Appetit! Cheyenne Restaurant Week Kicks Off Monday

Oktoberfest was so last month, welcome to Octoberfeast! Honestly, this is one of the best weeks out of the year if you're a foodie. This is your time to shine if you love Cheyenne's local restaurants. There will be Octoberfeast specials and deals all over Cheyenne. The event will go on through the 16th, so you have a full week of trying specials from several local Cheyenne restaurants.

Visit Cheyenne does a killer job with this every year, it's something to look forward to. Why don't we take a look at the participating restaurants this year?

Applebees Grill & Bar



Beach Please Drink Company



Bernies Cafe Food Truck



Black Tooth Brewing Company



Chronicles Distilling



Dog Haus



Dillinger's



Durbar Bistro



ESPI's



Freedom's Edge Brewing Company



Hawthorne Tree



Los Conejos



Luxury Diner



Mary's Mountain Cookies



The Metropolitan Downtown



The Office Bar & Grill



The Omelet House



Paramount Cafe



R&B Breakfast Club



Swirls & Pearls



Taste Of The Plains & Wigwam Lounge



Wyoming Rib And Chop House

That's a pretty awesome list of local restaurants participating. I'll make sure to keep an eye out if other locations are added to this list. It felt like last year I had a list and it just kept growing. Which is awesome from a foodie standpoint.

Which of these locations are you most excited for to check out their specials? Don't forget, you can make your own brewery pub crawl with the Daddy of The Malt. That will not only net you BOGO drinks but, once you complete it, a fancy cup.

