Cheyenne Breweries Collaborate On Cheyenne Restaurant Week Beer

Welcome to Cheyenne Restaurant week! Tons of great food specials are happening all over Cheyenne and honestly, I wish we had bi-monthly Cheyenne Restaurant Weeks, but I guess it would lose it's luster. One of the cool things that you get from this, is the coming together of all 4 Cheyenne Breweries for a special beer.

Now when I say, special beer, I mean it. It's not a typical English or American or even German-style beer. This is a Farmhouse Ale. Last year was the first time I got to enjoy this tasty collaborated brew and it was incredible. I think it gave me Viking powers, no joke. I flew around with a giant hammer for weeks, well, until they ran out. That's the thing, it's a small batch. So you have to move on it.

This year's version of the Farmhouse Brew is a little hoppier than last year's, which is cool. It'll get your nostrils flaring to fight the Big 3, Aliens, Androids, and Wizards. Avenger's joke there.

Don't take my word for it. Here's how the breweries are explaining it themselves.

I love this artwork. It looks like Thor chilling in his cow pasture after fighting some aliens and throwing down a brew.

Are you craving it yet? It's not too boozy, so this thing is going to be your go-to until it's out. I remember last year when everything was closed and these were out in limited stock. I had to pivot when one brewery ran out of this beer and go to another to get a growler. It's that good. Make sure you don't miss out on this Cheyenne Restaurant Week Staple.