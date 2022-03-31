Save Your Appetite Cheyenne Restaurant Week To Kick Off Sunday

It's that time of the year again. Time to forget where you put your belt for a week and get your apatite ready to try some of the best food that Cheyenne has to offer. Yes, it is Cheyenne Restaurant week.

This is one of the best weeks of the year if you're a foodie and it's also a great time if you're looking for different specials from restaurants across Cheyenne. New restaurants that have popped up within the past few years will be participating, as well, so now is your chance to check out places that you've missed for a while and meant to hit.

Even the breweries are getting in on the action. Be on the lookout all week for a special collaboration beer that all the current Cheyenne breweries worked on together. In the past, it's been one of my favorite choices throughout the whole year.

Here's the current list from Vist Cheyenne of participating restaurants for restaurant week.

2 Doors Down

Mary's Mountain Cookies

Applebee's

Mort's Bagels

Capitol Quisine

R&B Breakfast Club

Dog Haus Biergarten

The Office Bar & Grill

Durbar Bistro

The Omelet House

ESPI's

Tres Amigos

Hathaway's At Little America

Wing Shack

Los Conejos Food Truck

Albany Restaurant

Beach Please Drink Company

Bella Fuoco Wood Fired Pizza

Carol's Cafe

Dazbog Coffee

Freedom's Edge Brewing Co.

Rubyjuice Fruit & Smoothies

Sanford's Grub & Pub

The Crooked Cup

The Hawthorn Tree

The Metropolitan Downtown

The Paramount Ballroom

Wyoming's Rib & Chop House

That's about as solid of a lineup of great restaurants and eateries in Cheyenne as you could come up with. They have a Cheyenne Restaurant Week Pass that you can get on your phone here. If you login that you've been to 5 different places during Restaurant Week, you'll be in the running to win a 25 dollar gift card from each location. It also shows you the specials from each location, so that's pretty clutch as well.

The fun kicks off this Sunday, get ready!