Bottoms Up! You Can Help Decided Cheyenne’s Best Bloody Mary

A fact of life is, everyone has their own different taste. This comes in very accurately when you think about Bloody Marys. Some are fans of theirs being spicy, some want them very pickle-y and others just want you to throw some bacon in that bad boy. Whatever category you fall into, you can help decide who has the best bloody mary in Cheyenne, and also help out a few local charities and non-profits while you're at it.

The Battle of The Bloodys is set to take place this Saturday, October 2nd at The Eagles Lodge in Cheyenne. Tickets are 20 bucks in advance and 25 day of. This event will not only crown a champion of Bloody Mary making, but proceeds will also benefit Toys for Tots, CASA, and Wyoming Cancer Foundation.

Get our free mobile app

Drinks, Raffles, Food and Fun! Sample the best Bloody Mary’s in town with your tickets! After the sampling enjoy one free Tito’s cocktail with each ticket purchased. This event is going to be a blast! So much fun! Get your tickets now!!

Advanced tickets are available at several locations across Cheyenne, including Alf's Pub, Eagles Lodge, CASA of Laramie County, Elks Lodge, The Lamp, Chronicles Distilling, The Tumbleweed In Burns, and from this link here. What better way to celebrate the Poke's bye week than by making your way down to the Eagles Lodge and helping decide who has the best Bloody Mary in Cheyenne? This sounds like the event is going to be a blast, so go ahead and put it in your calendar for Saturday. Drinking for a cause is the best cause.