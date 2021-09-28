The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says cooler, wetter weather can be expected in the state on Wednesday [9-29].

That could include snow showers at high elevations, according to the agency.

The service posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

''Got outdoor plans today? No? Time to schedule a lunch break outside with the warmth today - as it will be gone tomorrow. Be mindful of a few isolated rain showers this afternoon but having that meeting outside will help the ideas and more happiness flow!

Highs will be 20-25 degrees colder tomorrow vs. today! Cold front will move through early Wednesday morning with a lot more clouds and scattered rain showers during the day. Some light snow could occur in the very high peaks above 9-10kft on Wednesday. Sweater weather on tap for tomorrow through the weekend.''