Boyd Wrede Announces Run For Laramie County Sheriff

A long-time member of the Cheyenne Police Department has thrown his hat in the ring for Laramie County Sheriff in the 2022 election. Boyd Wrede served over 20 years with the CPD, retiring in 2018.

In a news release announcing his campaign on Wednesday, Wrede had the following comments:

''Boyd believes in treating people with respect and fairness in a no-nonsense, matter of fact way. He feels strongly that the residents of Laramie County should receive the same quality of Law Enforcement that he would want his family to receive.

A 21 year veteran of the Cheyenne Police Department, Boyd has had success in various positions within the Cheyenne Police Department. The experience collected over the years provided him extensive knowledge along with the qualifications required to run for Sheriff.

This was an easy decision for Boyd. He is dedicated to serving his community and is fully committed to protecting the core values of this office. Boyd prides himself on his law enforcement and leadership abilities. He promises to be tough on crime and work hand in hand with the District Attorney’s Office and the courts to make sure we hold people accountable for their actions. Boyd will also work closely with local Chiefs of Police and other law enforcement agencies to benefit the needs and concerns of the citizens he serves."

Wrede joins Brian Kozak, Don Hollingshead, James Barth, and Patrick Long in the race for sheriff. All of those candidates are Republicans. They are vying to replace long-time Sheriff Danny Glick, who is retiring at the end of 2022.

Boyd Wrede will be at the Airport Golf Club in Cheyenne on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. to talk about his campaign.