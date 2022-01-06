James Barth Drops Out Of Race For Laramie County Sheriff

A candidate who was running for Laramie County Sheriff as a "constitutional conservative" says he is dropping out of the race for health reasons.

James Barth posted the following comments yesterday on his ''James Barth for Laramie County Sheriff" Facebook page:

''It is with a sad and heavy heart that I have to announce that due to personal health reasons I am suspending my campaign for office for sheriff."

Barth's departure from the race leaves at least three announced Republican candidates for sheriff. They include former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak, Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, and Boyd Wrede, a long-time member of the Cheyenne Police Department.

At least one Democrat is also in the race. Patrick Long originally declared his candidacy for sheriff as a Republican. But he later dropped out of the GOP race and endorsed Barth.

Long now says he is running for the office as a Democrat. In a Facebook post on his campaign page, Long wrote "I will be running under the Democrat slot as a majority of Republicans jump in this race and essentially ruin the chances of qualified opponents to beat Hollingshead."

Current sheriff Danny Glick is not running for re-election after several terms in office. The Wyoming Primary election will be on August 16, 2022. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.