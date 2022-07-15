Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Hosting ‘Back to School Bash!’

Don't look now, but we are at about the midpoint of July. And while it is true that we still have almost half of our summer to go before school starts up again, it's never too early to help those in need of school supplies and other necessities for the upcoming school year! Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming ang The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne have an event coming up with that is doing just that.

On Saturday, August 13th, the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne is hosting the 'Back to School Bash' from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at their facilities at 515 W. Jefferson Rd in Cheyenne.

It is definitely that time of year when some kids need help in acquiring school supplies and other needs for the incoming school year and a few other organizations are also helping out with the event like Youth Alternatives, Laramie County School District #1, Ask, Needs Inc., and United Way.

The social media description for the event reads as such:

Join the Boys & Girls Club, Needs Inc., Youth Alternatives, Ask, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Laramie County School District & United Way for a Back to School Bash! August 13th from 11am-2pm we will be providing backpacks filled with School Supplies, Haircuts, School Physicals, Teeth Cleaning and Supplies, Food, Drinks & SO MUCH MORE! *Stay tuned for more updates! All community members are welcome!!!

You could help kids throughout Laramie County get the school supplies they need to be prepared for the 2022-23 school year! It all happens August 13th at the 'Back to School Bash' with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming and the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne.

