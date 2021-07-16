ACSD#1 Extends Dr. Jubal Yennie’s Contract
At the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting which was held on July 14, the Albany County School District #1 (ACSD#1) Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract extension and raise for Superintendent Dr. Jubal Yennie.
Dr. Yennie’s new contract runs through June 30, 2024, and is scheduled to increase his salary by 2.5 percent to $185,676.70 per year.
Dr. Yennie last received a pay increase in 2019, while all other district employees received a yearly raise.
The Board evaluated Dr. Yennie’s job performance in an executive session during the July 7 Work Session before passing the motion for the extension at the most recent meeting.
