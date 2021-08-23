Today Is The First Day Of School In Cheyenne-Area Schools

Classes get underway today in Laramie County School District#1, the district with the largest number of students in Wyoming.

To start the school year, face masks will be recommended, but not required in school and classroom settings where social distancing is not possible. They will, however, be required on district school buses.

Get our free mobile app

The district will be reviewing its face mask policy every two weeks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been resurgent lately because of the highly contagious delta variant.

Motorists are being reminded to obey traffic laws in school zones, and Cheyenne Police are expected to be paying special attention to traffic near schools as the school year begins.

Wyoming school buses are also equipped with cameras, and school zone traffic violations are currently the only such traffic violations in Wyoming for which citations can be issued on the basis of camera evidence.

While cameras are mounted at some Wyoming intersections, those cameras are not used for traffic enforcement, but rather to collect data for planning and highway departments.