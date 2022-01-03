It will be here before you know it! The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne's 13th Annual Chili Challenge is coming up towards the end of January and it's definitely one you won't want to miss!

The event will take place on Friday, January 28th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Little America Hotel & Resort. The evening will bring together members of the community, along with business, and Club youth for a family friendly event that will feature lots of chili in the competition, some great food, music, and so much more!

The theme of this year is Classic TV Shows. Not just the participant's chili will be judged, but also their booth and decor. It's certainly an interesting competition as contestants will be eager to show off their chili and their booth, especially with the cancellation of last year's event. This is definitely on they have been waiting for!

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 11, and children that are 5 and under will get free admission. Your ticket for this year's event includes all the chili your taste buds can handle, cornbread, beer, and so much more. The tickets for the event are now available for purchase.

Families, individuals, businesses, and organizations are all invited and encouraged to participate in the event. Registration for the event is $100 and you may have up to two different chili types entered in the competition. You can also enter more recipes for $50 a piece. Plenty of sponsorship opportunities are still available as well.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets, enter a team into the event, or find out more about sponsorship opportunities for the event is asked to contact Amanda Fiske, Director of Resource Development by either calling 307-778-6674 or emailing her at afiske@bgcchey.org.

It should be a great winter event with lots of amazing chili and supporting a great cause on Friday, January 28th at the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne's 13th Annual Chili Challenge!

