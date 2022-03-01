Brand New Gym Franchise Named For Famous Boxer Opens in Cheyenne

A brand new gym opened this past weekend in Cheyenne and you will most likely recognize its name given that it's named for arguably one of the greatest boxers of all-time. The multi-championship winning fighter, Floyd Mayweather is founder and owner of Mayweather Boxing & Fitness, which now has a new franchise in the capital city of Wyoming.

The new Mayweather Boxing & Fitness opened over this past weekend and based on its social media posts on its Facebook page, the new gym is off to a solid start. The new location has classes scheduled throughout the week. Those classes include Box Circuit Classes, Bagwork Classes, and Championship Boxing.

The facility amenities include free weights, cardio equipment, boxing bags, personal training, and there's also a fitness app.

Their info about Mayweather Boxing & Fitness provided on their Facebook page is as follows:

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is an inclusive, high-intensity fitness experience developed by the Champ himself. Formulated with the perfect combination of boxing, strength and cardio conditioning intervals designed to make you look good and feel good.

The new location is at 2320 Chestnut Dr., Suite 1 in Cheyenne, just to the southeast of the Converse roundabout, right across from Blue Federal Credit Union. The facilities certainly look pretty new from the outside and based on their social media posts, it's very much the same on the inside as well. Have a look!

Mayweather Boxing & Fitness in Cheyenne

As they mention in their posts, you can sign up by stopping by their new spot or by calling or texting 307-222-6339.

