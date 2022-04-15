Cheyenne Police Investigating Vehicle Theft and Fraud Case
UPDATE:
Cheyenne police posted on Facebook late Monday afternoon that the suspect has been identified.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of vehicle theft and credit card fraud.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the pictured woman allegedly stole a gym bag containing a wallet and car keys from a locker at Planet Fitness at 1400 Dell Range Boulevard on April 5.
"The suspect then used the keys to steal a blue 2020 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk from the gym parking lot and attempted to make unauthorized purchases with a credit card that did not belong to her," said Farkas.
Farkas says the Jeep has not been recovered.
She says the suspect, who was last seen wearing a navy Adidas tracksuit and white sneakers, appears to be a white female in her 20s or 30s with red hair and dark plastic-framed glasses.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.