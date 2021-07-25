Brandi Carlile previewed an unreleased album track from her upcoming new album, In These Silent Days, during a stop at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, N.Y., on Friday night (July 23).

The song, called "This Time Tomorrow," is third on the tracklist for In These Silent Days, a project that Carlile announced just two days before her Friday night show. As usual for her live performances, she debuted the song flanked by her creative partners and bandmates, twins Phil and Tim Hanseroth, who accompanied her on close vocal harmony and acoustic guitar.

"And the breaking of the day might bring you sorrow / You know, I may not be around this time tomorrow," Carlile and the Hanseroths harmonize in one iteration of the chorus, delivering a haunting, reflective mood bolstered by lonesome "ooh"s and a simple, acoustic melody.

Carlile hasn't shared many details yet about the writing process behind "This Time Tomorrow" specifically, but when she announced In These Silent Days, she shared that the project as a whole was inspired by the literal silence -- and solitude -- of the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying touring hiatus.

"Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude," the singer reflected in a statement. In These Silent Days was written in the barn on Carlile's Washington State property, where the singer spent the pandemic living and working in a quarantine bubble with the Hanseroths and their families, who live on adjoining properties.

The resulting album, she added, is "what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It's resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness."

The same week she announced the new album, Carlile shared its first single, "Right on Time." In addition to that song and "This Time Tomorrow," the 10-song album also includes a title track as well as another called "Broken Horses," which shares its name with Carlile's recent memoir.

According to Rolling Stone, Carlile's Forest Hills Stadium setlist also included fan-favorites from her catalog, including "The Joke" and "The Mother," plus a cover of Elton John's "Rocket Man" and the Hanseroth twins' rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Sound of Silence."

