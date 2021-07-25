Yoder's Haiden Thompson has a lot to be proud of as she won the National Championship in the goat tying at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln Nebraska over the weekend. She won the 1st go-round with a time of 7.36, took 15th in the 2nd go at 8.4, and then placed 6th in the short-go on Saturday to finish with a combined time of 23.67. Thompson has been a rodeo prodigy with multiple championships as a child on the Little Britches Circuit. Her effort as well as the efforts of many helped the Wyoming girls team to a 2nd place finish at Nationals.

Ashlyn Goven of Rozet finished 2nd in the all-around after placing 5th in the pole bending average and winning the first go-round of the barrel racing. Maddie Fantaskey of Worland had a fantastic rodeo as she was 6th in the all-around as she placed 4th in the reined cow horse, 20th in the barrel racing and, 38th in the cutting. Jordan Morman of Gillette ended up 7th overall in the barrel racing and placed 7th in the short-go.

On the boy's side, Teagan Bentley and Mason Trollinger of Casper were outstanding in the team roping as they took 3rd place overall with a combined time of 25 flat. The duo also placed 3rd in the finals on Saturday night with a run of 5.61. Brody Hasenack of Jackson was 5th in the bull riding average and 2nd short go with an 83.5. Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis ended 7th in the bareback with 231.5 and earned a 69.5 in the finals. William Albrecht of Sheridan took 15th in the average of the tie-down roping. The Wyoming boys team took 10th place and the combined girls and boys team placed in Lincoln. So congrats to all of the contestants from the Cowboy State!

Shelly Thompson

