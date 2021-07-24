First Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Parade Marches Through Cheyenne
First Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 Parade Marches Through Cheyenne
MORE CFD FROM TOWNQUARE MEDIA CHEYENNE:
- Clear Bag Policy in Effect For Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021
- Cheyenne Frontier Days Basics You Need to Know
- 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts Could Draw Record-Breaking Crowds
- Loveland to Nest Air Force T-Birds for Cheyenne Frontier Days Airshow
- 11 Things NOT to Do at Cheyenne Frontier Days (or Any Festival)
The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History
Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED)
- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021
Who Has Played The Most Cheyenne Frontier Days Concerts?
The first of four Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades of 2021 marched through downtown Cheyenne on Saturday, to the delight of thousands of onlookers.
Saturday's procession marked the first CFD parade since 2019, as the annual western celebration was canceled for the first time in its history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it appeared to be back with a vengeance on Saturday, with an endless array of marching bands, floats, riders on horseback, horse-drawn wagons, and other exhibits too numerous to mention.
The next CFD Grand Parade is scheduled for Tuesday (July 27) morning at 9 am, with additional parades slated for Thursday and Saturday mornings (July 24, 27, 29, 31).
The parades will alternate with the Frontier Days Pancake Breakfasts which are slated for Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (July 26, 28, 30) at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.