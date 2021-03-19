BREAKING: Former Cowboy Jacob Hollister Inks 1-year deal with Buffalo Bills

LARAMIE -- The band is reuniting in Buffalo.

Former Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister inked a one-year deal with the Bills Friday, joining Cowboy teammates Josh Allen and Tanner Gentry in Orchard Park.

Hollister spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, where he snagged 66 passes and racked up 558 yards. The Bend, Ore., product was also one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets in the red zone, hauling in six touchdowns.

Speaking of favorite targets.

The Allen-to-Hollister connection in Laramie was a dynamic one. Despite spending just one full season together, Hollister caught a career-best 32 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns as the Cowboys won the 2016 Mountain Division title and hosted the conference championship game in Laramie.

Hollister, who originally went to Nevada before transferring to Arizona Western College, played three seasons under Craig Bohl in Laramie. His final stat line read like this: 75 catches, 1114 yards, 12 touchdowns. By his senior season at UW he was a team captain and earned first-team All-Mountain West honors.

Hollister was scooped up by the New England Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. His twin brother, Cody Hollister, was also signed by Bill Belichick.

Jacob Hollister started just two games in Foxboro, catching eight passes for 94 yards. Though he was on injured reserve, Hollister did earn a ring in Super Bowl LIII.

Gentry, who was Allen's main go-to target during the Cowboys' 2016 run, was signed by Buffalo Jan. 4 before the Bills playoff run. Though he didn't see the field in the team's three playoff games, Gentry was signed to a reserves/ future contract on Jan. 26.

Allen, who was in the running for the league MVP award in 2020, threw for a career-high 4544 yards, to go along with 37 touchdowns through the air. He added eight more on the ground while leading the Bills to the AFC Championship game.