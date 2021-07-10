Podcast: Bills WR coach Marc Lubick stops by

CHEYENNE -- If that last name in the headline sounds awfully familiar that's because it is.

Marc Lubick, son of Colorado State's legendary head football coach, Sonny Lubick, stopped by this week to chat about his memories of the Border War, as a son and an assistant coach in Fort Collins, winning a Super Bowl title with Peyton Manning and the Broncos and selecting Wyoming's Josh Allen in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, among many other things.

Lubick, who is currently a wide receivers coach in Buffalo, also shared his thoughts on Tanner Gentry and Jacob Hollister, two other former Pokes in the Bills roster.

Kyle Sedar and I also jump into Wyoming's 2025 matchup in Boulder with the Buffs and chat about a returning roster in Laramie that has 95% of its production back from a season ago. That ranks second in the nation.

