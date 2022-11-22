Cowboys in the NFL: Week 11

LARAMIE -- This week, this feature should be called "Cowboys in pro football."

Why?

Because former Wyoming cornerback Robert Priester helped lead the Toronto Argonauts to a last-minute 24-23 stunner over the favored Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Sunday's Grey Cup.

The Toronto Sun called it "The Miracle at Mosaic."

Get our free mobile app

It took a blocked field goal to dethrone the three-time champions of the Canadian Football League.

Priester finished with a tackle on defense and special teams in the improbable victory. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound defensive back from Tampa, Florida, registered 37 total tackles this season to go along with a sack and two forced fumbles.

Priester played in Winnipeg in 2018 before heading to Edmonton and eventually the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL. He eventually returned to the Great White North where he spent training camp, once again, in Edmonton and Winnipeg. He was signed by Toronto in May of 2022.

Priester, who played in Laramie from 2014-17, tallied 139 tackles, including six for loss and a sack in a Wyoming uniform. He picked off one pass in 2015 and forced three fumbles. He finished his college career with 13 pass breakups in 36 games.

Former Wyoming defensive lineman Corey Mace is also currently Toronto's defensive coordinator. He played in Laramie from 2005-06, registering 65 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

How did the Pokes in the pros fare this week?

Josh Allen - Quarterback - Buffalo Bills

Still dealing with a right elbow injury, the former Wyoming gunslinger connected on just 18-of-27 passes and a touchdown in a 31-23 victory over Cleveland Sunday afternoon inside Detroit's Ford Field. More than seven feet of snow fell in Western New York last week, forcing the Bills to move to the Motor City. Allen has now thrown for 2,930 yards and 21 touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions this fall. Buffalo is back in Detroit this Thursday to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Tanner Gentry - Wide receiver - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen's top target in college, Tanner Gentry, was activated for the Bills win over the Browns Sunday in Detroit. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound wide receiver did not record any stats.

Logan Wilson -- Linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

A week of rest is just what the doctor ordered for this former Wyoming linebacker. Logan Wilson tallied eight tackles, including five solo stops, in the Bengals 37-30 road win over their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Casper product now has 58 tackles this season, including two for loss. Wilson also has an interception and two pass breakups to his credit. Cincinnati will travel to Tennessee Sunday to face the Titans.

Chad Muma- Linebacker - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville was on its bye week. Muma and the Jaguars host the Ravens this Sunday.

Andrew Wingard - Safety - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville was on its bye week. Wingard and the Jaguars host the Ravens this Sunday.

Mike Purcell - Defensive tackle - Denver Broncos

The Broncos are a hot mess. Not only have they dropped six of their last seven games, the offense has failed to score more than 23 points in any of those losses. Mike Purcell doesn't play offense. The former UW defensive tackle tallied two tackles in a 22-16 overtime setback to the rival Raiders Sunday in the Mile High City. Las Vegas swept the season series. Purcell now has 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery this season.

Carl Granderson - Defensive end - New Orleans Saints

This former Wyoming edge rusher had his best game of the season Sunday, registering 1.5 sacks and seven tackles in a 27-20 victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Granderson also was credited with 0.5 tackles for loss in the win. The fourth-year pro now has 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks to his credit this fall. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss.

Marcus Epps - Safety - Philadelphia Eagles

This former Wyoming walk-on forced a fumble in the Eagles 17-16 road win over Indianapolis Sunday afternoon. Epps also tallied five tackles out of the Philadelphia secondary. The Los Angeles native now has 57 tackles, four pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss to go along with that forced fumble.

Tashaun Gipson - Safety - San Francisco 49ers

The longest-tenured former Wyoming player in the pros, Tashaun Gipson, broke up a pass and racked up three tackles in Monday night's 38-10 rout of the Cardinals in Mexico City. The ageless safety now has 35 tackles, 0.5 sacks and an interception for the Niners this fall.

Jacob Hollister - Tight end - Las Vegas Raiders

Another one of Josh Allen's favorite targets in college, Jacob Hollister, did not record any stats in the Raiders 22-16 overtime win in Denver Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Hall - Defensive back - Las Vegas Raiders

A week after being promoted from the practice squad, former UW cornerback Tyler Hall made three tackles in his Raiders debut, including sacking Broncos QB Russell Wilson in a 22-16 overtime win inside Empower Field at Mile High. Hall spent last season on the practice squad with the LA Rams. He last played in 2020 as a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

* Chase Roullier - Center - Washington Commanders: Injured in Week 2 and will miss the rest of the season.

* The Newly-formed XFL saw a pair of former Wyoming players hear their name called in the inaugural draft. Defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan and cornerback/ wide receiver Rico Gafford were selected by the San Antonio Brahmas and, the program's all-time leading rusher, Brian Hill, was snagged by his hometown St. Louis Battlehawks. The XFL is made up of eight teams and the season is set to kickoff Feb. 18, 2023.