LARAMIE -- For the third consecutive season, Sean Chambers has been named the starting quarterback at the University of Wyoming, Craig Bohl announced Wednesday morning.

The redshirt sophomore received the nod over redshirt freshman Levi Williams, who started five games last fall after Chambers suffered a season-ending leg injury in the opener against Nevada.

In three injury-plagued seasons in Laramie, Chambers has started 12 games, winning nine. His best season came in 2019 when the Cowboys upset Missouri in the opener and rolled to a 6-2 start. That evening, Chambers carried the ball 12 times for 120 yards, including a 75-yard jaunt to the end zone. The Kerman, Calif., product tossed seven touchdowns and threw for more than 900 yards in that stretch.

His productivity on the ground is what made life miserable on opposing defensive coordinators.

Chambers carried the ball 90 times and amassed 567 rushing yards. He also found the end zone 10 times.

Bohl spoke often about the competition at the quarterback spot during the Cowboys' 15 spring practices. The battle was too close to call even after the annual spring game May 8 inside War Memorial Stadium.

"I think we've got two quarterbacks that are good players that can be successful in the Mountain West," Bohl said following the game. "So, it's always dangerous to make a blanket statement without watching the tape, but I was generally pleased with the explosive plays."

Williams completed just under 50 percent of his passes in 2020 while throwing for 877 yards and a touchdown. The Canyon Lake, Texas, product did score six touchdowns on the ground for the 2-4 Cowboys.

Williams' first start came in the 2019 Arizona Bowl. That afternoon in Tucson, the then-true freshman threw three touchdown strikes and rushed for another in a 38-17 victory over Georgia State. Williams finished the day 11-of-26 for 234 yards.

Before the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, Bohl said Chambers would start but Williams would see time under center. That all changed on the third play from scrimmage when Chambers was awkwardly tossed to the turf and suffered a broken leg, his third straight season-ending injury.

Bohl also announced Wednesday that quarterback Hank Gibbs has been placed on scholarship after a strong spring showing. The freshman is listed at 6-foot-5, 226 pounds. He's a native of Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gibbs' father, Chris Gibbs, played defensive end for the Cowboys from 1984-88.

Wyoming will open the 2021 season Sept. 4 when the Montana State Bobcats pay a visit to Laramie. Players will arrive back on campus to start offseason workouts next week.