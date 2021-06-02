City of Laramie Holding Shots, Brats, and Brews Vaccination Event

The City of Laramie, in partnership with Coal Creek Coffee Company and Tap House and the Albany County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, will be holding a vaccination event on Saturday, June 5, from 1-4 pm.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for anyone who is 18 or older. Those who get a vaccine will be given a hot or cold brew on the house, along with a free brat.

For more information on this event, please follow the link here.