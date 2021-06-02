City of Laramie Holding Shots, Brats, and Brews Vaccination Event
The City of Laramie, in partnership with Coal Creek Coffee Company and Tap House and the Albany County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, will be holding a vaccination event on Saturday, June 5, from 1-4 pm.
Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available for anyone who is 18 or older. Those who get a vaccine will be given a hot or cold brew on the house, along with a free brat.
For more information on this event, please follow the link here.
LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world
From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.