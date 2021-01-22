British Guys in Wyoming Learn Singing Does NOT Keep Bears Away

I don't claim to know everything, but I am pretty sure that singing does not necessarily keep bears away. Two British guys visiting Grand Teton National Park learned this the hard way.

Tomas Budin dropped this video on YouTube some time ago. It documents his visit with his buddy to Grand Teton National Park. It's called "bear encounter" for a reason. He and his friend show their journey where they begin singing. "We've been advised to make noises and sing songs..." Let's see how that worked out for them.

Tomas and his friend are hiking near the absolutely gorgeous Jenny Lake part of Grand Teton when shortly after their singing episode, a ranger advises them that a bear is just ahead. Wow. Guess singing does NOT ward off bears after all.

Fortunately, this is one of the more peaceful bear encounters with humans you'll see as a rather large mama bear and two cubs quietly cross the path near a lot of hikers and make their way into a nearby stream and proceed to do bear things.

I just checked Wyoming Game and Fish's "Bear Wise" site and don't see singing on their "do this" list. These guys were correct that making some noise while hiking since you want to let nearby bears know where you are so you don't surprise them. Just know that singing show tunes will not make you safer.

