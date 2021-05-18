Bear Wise Workshop At Curt Gowdy State Park

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be holding a free Bear Wise workshop in order to address the issues with black bears in and around Curt Gowdy State Park.

The free workshop will be at 1 pm on Sunday, May 23, at Curt Gowdy State Park visitor’s center conference room.

As black bears have been more active as of late, below are a few tips for a Bear Wise campsite:

Never store attractants in your tent.

Store all food and garbage and any other odorous items somewhere which is inaccessible to bears.

If you are able, store attractants inside a vehicle, hard-sided campers, horse trailers, or bear boxes.

Store food and coolers suspended from a tree at least 10’ to 15’ high and 4’ feet away from the tree trunk.

Your sleeping area should be 100 yards away from food storage and the cooking area.

All pet food and livestock feed should be properly stored.

Wipe down your eating and cooking area after each use.

Dispose of all garbage properly and pack out any remaining garbage.

Visitors to developed recreation sites on the Medicine Bow and Routt National Forests must now comply with a forest order that requires proper storage of food and refuse which might attract bears.

For more Bear Wise tips visit the Game and Fish webpage at wgfd.wyo.gov.