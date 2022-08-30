Miranda Lambert was the big winner at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors, taking home the prestigious Triple Crown Award. Only seven other country artists have earned the honor — including Brooks & Dunn, who were on hand to pay tribute to their friend on her big night.

The superstar country duo brought down the house with their cover of Lambert's 2005 hit, "Kerosene." The title song and third single from Lambert's debut album gave her a breakthrough hit, reaching No. 15 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and earning the rising star her first Gold single.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn had the audience on their feet as they honored Lambert with the boot-stomping track.

Brooks & Dunn did not invite Lambert to join them on stage like they did the last time she saw them perform live. At a show in Nashville in June of 2022, the two coaxed the award-winning singer-songwriter onto the stage to sing a few songs with them. As Lambert put it, she was just there "getting drunk, enjoying the show."

Lambert's Bandwagon tourmates Little Big Town also honored by the Texas native at the 2022 ACM Honors. The group sang her 2010 tear-jerking hit "The House That Built Me."

Lambert is now a part of an elite group of country artists who have received three key ACM Awards. The Triple Crown Award goes to those who have won New Artist (male, female, duo or group), Vocalist (male, female, duo or group) and Entertainer of the Year. Other winners include Kenny Chesney, Merle Haggard, Mickey Gilley, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean. The "Actin' Up" singer is also the most-awarded artist in ACM history, with 37 trophies.

The 15th Annual ACM Honors took place at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Fox filmed the event for a two-hour special that is set to air on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 8PM ET.