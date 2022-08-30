If Wyoming Had Flavor, Locals Think It Would Be One of These…

Last week, we asked, "if Wyoming had a flavor, what would it be?" and I had such a fun time going through the answers.

My personal favorite was:

"Wyoming wouldn’t have a flavor cause Wyoming doesn’t exist."

I get this every time I travel. People always ask me "Wyoming? I've never met anyone from Wyoming. Didn't know it actually exists," and it cracks me up every time.

Get our free mobile app

There were a lot of wildlife answers, and some, were a little too specific.

"A lovely bit of antelope, cooked to perfection, but drizzled with crude oil"

and

"Elk blackstrap cooked over a campfire in a cast iron skillet."

The winning answer was Sagebrush. Check out some of the other answers we have gotten below.