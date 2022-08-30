NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend

Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.

Highs on Saturday are expected in the mid-to-upper-80s west of Interstate 25, and the mid-80s to mid-90s east of I-25.

Sunday looks to be even warmer, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s west of I-25, and the upper-80s to upper 90s east of I-25.

weather.gov/cys weather.gov/cys loading...

8/30/2022 12PM: Here is your first look into the weekend forecast. Chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions this weekend as temperatures remain above average! Be sure to check all weather forecast updates on the web at www.weather.gov/cys before planning any of your outdoor activities.

Cool Off at These Lakes Near Laramie Check out these five stunning Wyoming lakes located near Laramie and Cheyenne.