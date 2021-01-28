Bud Light Hard Seltzer Lemonade is Available in Wyoming

The hard seltzer craze hit hard a couple years ago and even carried through that strange 2020 we had. But when 2020 gives you lemons, it looks like 2021 is turning it into Bud Light Hard Seltzer Lemonade and it's available now at your local liquor store.

The product dropped last week faster than Taylor Swift drops a surprise album. While hard seltzer fans have been enthralled with White Claws and Truly's assortment of flavors, the Anheuser-Busch product, Bud Light has now jumped in with four new varieties of their own hard seltzer Lemonade flavors: lemon lime, black cherry, peach, and strawberry.

The new Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade's variety pack comes with all four flavors in a 12-pack of the 12-ounce cans. Each can is just 100 calories and contains one gram of sugar.

The idea of the hard seltzer normally being a summer season beverage didn't deter Bud Light from releasing the new flavors in the middle of winter either. Bud Light Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler had this to say about the timing of marketing the new product:

The advantage of coming out now is that there’s plenty of time to get the product out in the marketplace before the spring starts hitting...Things will pick up in the summer, like all beer sales, and seltzer is starting to follow that year-round demand.

Given that this is about when people start planning their Super Bowl watch parties, albeit safely and socially distanced, Bud Light may have hit the ground running with release of the new product. Now the only thing left to do is figure out how good the new Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade flavors are. And of course, you know the saying, "There's no laws with Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade."...Wait, that's not right. Seriously, please drink responsibly, everyone!

