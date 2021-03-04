Cheyenne Liquor Stores Will Soon Sell Sonic Hard Seltzers

Hard seltzers are still just as popular as ever after they became the craze back in 2019. They're everywhere now with too many brands to count. And now the fast food chain, Sonic, will have its own hard seltzers in liquor stores this Spring.

It's likely that you have gone to Sonic to grab one of their amazing slushes. But what if that slush flavor of your choice was a hard seltzer instead? Soon, that will be the case. In fact, beginning on May 1st, Sonic Hard Seltzer will be in liquor stores nationwide. Sonic has teamed up with COOP Ale Works to turn some of their most beloved slush flavors into hard seltzers.

According to Food & Wine, and based on the mockup pics that have been circulating around the Internet, there will be 12-packs of the Citrus and Tropical themes. The Citrus 12-pack will consist of Lemon Berry, Classic Lemonade, Cherry Limeade, and Original Limeade flavors. The Tropical 12-pack will include Orange Pineapple, Mango Guava, Ocean Water, and Melon Medley flavors.

Get our free mobile app

Large individual cans of the Sonic Hard Seltzer are said to be 160 calories at 5 percent ABV while containing just 2 grams of sugar in each can.

While the new Sonic Hard Seltzers will not be available via Sonic Drive-In locations, they will be distributed to liquor stores as of May 1st. We can only hope the wide distribution allows for Wyoming to get plenty of Sonic Hard Seltzer on or close to the release date of May 1st. I mean, c'mon, Sonic slush flavors as hard seltzer? Uhh, yes please!