Cam Anthony is the Season 20 winner of The Voice. The 19-year-old Philadelphia native was named the show's newest champ at the end of the finale episode on Tuesday night (May 25), beating out tough competition to make it to the top.

Anthony, a long-time favorite of the competition, proved his versatility and vocal range during part one of the season finale on Monday night (May 24), offering a performance of Cynthia Erivo's potent ballad, "Stand Up," alongside a rocking rendition of Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive."

He was competing on behalf of Team Blake, meaning that Blake Shelton has notched yet another win at The Voice.

It's his eighth win over the course of the show's 20 seasons, more than any other coach in the show's history. Of course, part of his winning streak can be chalked up to the fact that he is the only coach who has appeared on all 20 seasons.

The runner-up contestant on this season of The Voice was Team Kelly finalist Kenzie Wheeler, a country stalwart who wowed judges -- Shelton included -- with his old-school, traditionalist voice (and impressive mullet.) Over the course of the two-part finale alone, Wheeler performed covers by Tracy Byrd, George Strait and Keith Whitley, the latter as a duet with his coach, Kelly Clarkson.

Another Team Blake finalist who often gives country-leaning performances, Jordan Matthew Young, came in third place. Meanwhile, Team Nick contestant Rachel Mac -- who dazzled with a performance of Kacey Musgraves' "Rainbow" in the semi-finals -- came in fourth. Victor Solomon, from Team Legend, came in fifth, after performing a searing, emotional performance of Bonnie Raitt's "I Can't Make You Love Me" during part one of the finale episode on Monday night (May 24.)

