Cheyenne to Cut Ribbons on Two New Playgrounds Next Week

The City of Cheyenne will cut the ribbons on two new playgrounds next week, one at Pioneer Park and one at the south end of Lions Park.

The ribbon cutting for the Pioneer Park playground, which was made possible through a Community Development Block Grant, will take place on Tuesday, June 1, at 1:30 p.m.

The ribbon cutting for the Lions Park playground, which was funded by a Land and Water Conservation Fund match grant, will take place on Wednesday, June 2, at 3 p.m.

In total, the city offers 32 playgrounds throughout the community. The most recent playground to be replaced was at Lincoln Park in 2020.