Cheyenne Air Service Won’t Resume Before Frontier Days

Due to runway project delays, commercial flights in and out of Cheyenne won't resume before Frontier Days as originally expected, the airport announced Tuesday.

Airport Deputy Director Nathan Banton says wet weather in April and May coupled with a cement shortage has set back the runway project at the airport.

"Our goal is to be back by Labor Day weekend," said Banton. "If it were just an issue of the wet spring, we wouldn't be far off schedule. What nobody could have predicted is a national supply issue with the low-alkaline cement needed to finish the runway project safely."

Banton says United Express customers with reservations in July and August will be contacted regarding re-ticketing and rescheduling through their original booking agencies.

He says the airport is also working closely with the Wyoming Air National Guard to mitigate and minimize impacts to C-130 operations.

As for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds show scheduled for CFD, Mayor Patrick Collins says local airport officials have helped the Air Force get use of the Fort Collins airport.

"We are going to experience a great air show," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "Working together, they got it done."