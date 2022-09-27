Can you guess Wyoming’s favorite Black-led film?

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that representation matters. Our society continues to work towards a more just system where people of color can feel safe and welcomed in any and every scenario. This has bled over to the entertainment industry, with more films showing representation across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and people.

The Woman King, starring Viola Davis has soared to #1 on the box office charts. The film grossed over $19 million during its debut weekend.

With all the hype for this new film, Go.Verizon.com was curious what other movies with a Black lead do Americans love?

Turns out, Tenet ranked #1 in Wyoming.

Disney Pixar's Soul ranked #1 in the list with 10 states, including Colorado, Nebraska, and Nevada searching up the animation film. Marvel's Black Panther came in second with nine states, including Arkansas, New York, and Texas to search the film up.

go.verizon.com go.verizon.com loading...

go.verizon.com go.verizon.com loading...

Haven't watched Tenet?

Released on September 3, 2020, Tenet was written and directed by Christopher Nolan. The protagonist in the film is actor, producer, and former professional football player John David Washington, who is the son of actor Denzel Washington and actress Pauletta Washington. Due to his outstanding performance, Washington received both Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Some fun facts

Soul is Pixar’s first film to feature a Black lead character.

Black Panther is the only Marvel film that’s been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Nope is the first R-rated movie since January 2020 to surpass $100 million at the domestic box office.

Ariana DeBose, who stars in West Side Story, made history with her Oscar in West Side Story, as the first openly queer woman of color to win that award.

Michael B. Jordan stars in Black Panther and A Journal for Jordan. He’ll also be in Black Panther’s sequel, premiering November 11.

To read the full report of this study, click HERE.