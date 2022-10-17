Emily Blunt Stars as a Woman Taking Revenge in 1890’s Wyoming

There's a new thriller starring Emily Blunt. She portrays a woman who's trying to make a life in 1890's Wyoming when her path leads her to wicked revenge.

I saw Emily Blunt's new movie "The English" trending on Digg today. It's a series set to debut on Amazon Prime video starting November 11, 2022. Here's the synopsis according to the trailer share by Amazon on YouTube:

The English takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power, and love. An aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke, and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp, come together in 1890 middle America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood. Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically. But as each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination—the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming. It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall and young widow Martha Myers into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.

This suspense thriller looks potentially epic.

The story begins in the Midwest as they cross America in the late 1800's where the series will conclude in a fictional Wyoming town. Will this be a new contender with Yellowstone or the much-loved Longmire? Since it's a limited series with a finite number of episodes, probably not. But, the trailer for The English starring Emily Blunt is intriguing and will likely convince many to binge it on Amazon Prime Video starting November 11.