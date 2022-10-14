Weekend in Laramie: BREWTOBERFEST EDITION

We are currently down to our second week of October already. Has everyone gotten their costumes yet? This week, we have a bunch of fun activities in town! From a Paranormal Tour to Brewtober, we even have some fun Halloween events for the kiddos!

Friday, October 14

Haunt or Hoax: Paranormal Tour

Have you ever wondered if the outlaws roam the cells of the Wyoming Penitentiary at Laramie City? Well, join this tour and find out as they embark on a paranormal investigation of the 1872 prison building.

Date: October 14-15

7:00 PM to 1:00 AM Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)

Jalan Crossland Live at the Gryphon Theatre

Join Wyoming's own, Jalan Crossland as he plays at the Gryphon Theatre!

When: 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 15

Laramie River Clean-Up

Join us as we clean up the Laramie River along the Greenbelt!

When: 8:30 a.m.

Gun Show

The Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show is coming to Laramie.

When: 9 a.m.

Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future

Celebrate Earth Science Week with this FREE event.

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children's Pumpkin Painting and Decorating

Have fun pumpkin painting and decorating at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. And they will also have time to play at The Nest!

Date: October 15

BooFest on the Big Screen

Who doesn't love a free movie right? Especially when it's E.T. Snacks are also provided! Double the yay!

Date: October 15

Brewtober 2022!

Haven't we all been waiting for October just for this event? Brewtober, an Oktoberfest celebration is back in its second annual year!

Date: October 15

Mullen Days: Commemorating the 2nd Anniversary of the Mullen Fire

There will be lots of events going on such as art booths, tales at the taphouse, a panel discussion, food trucks, and more!

When: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A River Out of Time - Film Screening

Join us for a screening of the film, "A River Out of Time" at the Gryphon Theatre followed by a Q&A session with members of the crew and filmmakers.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day Candle Lighting

Join the Four Angels Nonprofit in igniting a Wave of Light in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Scare-tastic Halloween Craft Night

Decorate your own spellbook, witchy wands, and potion bottles!

Date: October 15

Sunday, October 16

Downtown Clean-Up Day

Let's together clean up our Downtown Laramie for fall!

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Steve Narvais and the New Image Band and DJ

Join us to celebrate 20 years of KOCA 93.5 on air!

When: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Trio Goiani

Enjoy Trio Goiânia as he presents an evening of Brazilian music for violin, viola, and piano!

When: 3 p.m. to 4:39 p.m.

