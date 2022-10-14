Weekend in Laramie: BREWTOBERFEST EDITION

Weekend in Laramie: BREWTOBERFEST EDITION

Townsquare Media, Adlynn & Canva

We are currently down to our second week of October already. Has everyone gotten their costumes yet? This week, we have a bunch of fun activities in town! From a Paranormal Tour to Brewtober, we even have some fun Halloween events for the kiddos!

Friday, October 14

Haunt or Hoax: Paranormal Tour

Have you ever wondered if the outlaws roam the cells of the Wyoming Penitentiary at Laramie City? Well, join this tour and find out as they embark on a paranormal investigation of the 1872 prison building.

  • Date: October 14-15
  • Time: 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM
  • Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)
  • More Information: Click Here

Jalan Crossland Live at the Gryphon Theatre

Join Wyoming's own, Jalan Crossland as he plays at the Gryphon Theatre!

  • When: 8 p.m.
  • Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
  • Cost: $15/person

Saturday, October 15

Laramie River Clean-Up

Join us as we clean up the Laramie River along the Greenbelt!

  • When: 8:30 a.m.
  • Where: 500 W Garfield Street
  • More Information: Click Here

Gun Show

The Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show is coming to Laramie.

  • When: 9 a.m.
  • Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)
  • Cost: $7/person
  • More Information: Click Here

Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future

Celebrate Earth Science Week with this FREE event.

  • When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: University of Wyoming Geological Museum (200 N. 9th St.)
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click Here

Children's Pumpkin Painting and Decorating

Have fun pumpkin painting and decorating at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. And they will also have time to play at The Nest!

  • Date: October 15
  • Time: 10:00 AM
  • Where: Laramie Plains Civic Center (710 E. Garfield St.)
  • Cost: $15/child
  • More Information: Click Here

BooFest on the Big Screen

Who doesn't love a free movie right? Especially when it's E.T. Snacks are also provided! Double the yay!

  • Date: October 15
  • Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
  • Where: Studio City UW (255 N. 30th Street)
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click Here

Brewtober 2022!

Haven't we all been waiting for October just for this event? Brewtober, an Oktoberfest celebration is back in its second annual year!

  • Date: October 15
  • Time: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
  • Where: 800-898 S 7th St
  • Cost: $38/person
  • More Information: Click Here

Mullen Days: Commemorating the 2nd Anniversary of the Mullen Fire

There will be lots of events going on such as art booths, tales at the taphouse, a panel discussion, food trucks, and more!

  • When: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: 100 S 2nd Street
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click Here

Downtown Laramie Farmers Market

Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.

  • When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)
  • Cost: Varies
  • More Information: Click Here

A River Out of Time - Film Screening

Join us for a screening of the film, "A River Out of Time" at the Gryphon Theatre followed by a Q&A session with members of the crew and filmmakers.

  • When: 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click Here

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day Candle Lighting

Join the Four Angels Nonprofit in igniting a Wave of Light in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

  • When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 1st Street Plaza
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click Here

Scare-tastic Halloween Craft Night

Decorate your own spellbook, witchy wands, and potion bottles!

  • Date: October 15
  • Time: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
  • Where: 1000 Welsh Lane
  • Cost: $35/person
  • More Information: Click Here

Sunday, October 16

Downtown Clean-Up Day

Let's together clean up our Downtown Laramie for fall!

  • When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Where: 115 E Ivinson Ave
  • More Information: Click Here

Steve Narvais and the New Image Band and DJ

Join us to celebrate 20 years of KOCA 93.5 on air!

  • When: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Where:710 E. Garfield St.
  • More Information: Click Here

Trio Goiani

Enjoy Trio Goiânia as he presents an evening of Brazilian music for violin, viola, and piano!

  • When: 3 p.m. to 4:39 p.m.
  • Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
  • Cost: FREE
  • More Information: Click Here

October Events Happening In LARAMIE

Some ideas on how to spend your October in Laramie... before we get snowed in.
Filed Under: Boofest, Brewtoberfest, children, et, Events, family, Free, friendly
Categories: Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Y95 Country