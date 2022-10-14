Weekend in Laramie: BREWTOBERFEST EDITION
We are currently down to our second week of October already. Has everyone gotten their costumes yet? This week, we have a bunch of fun activities in town! From a Paranormal Tour to Brewtober, we even have some fun Halloween events for the kiddos!
Friday, October 14
Haunt or Hoax: Paranormal Tour
Have you ever wondered if the outlaws roam the cells of the Wyoming Penitentiary at Laramie City? Well, join this tour and find out as they embark on a paranormal investigation of the 1872 prison building.
- Date: October 14-15
- Time: 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM
- Where: Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd.)
Jalan Crossland Live at the Gryphon Theatre
Join Wyoming's own, Jalan Crossland as he plays at the Gryphon Theatre!
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: $15/person
Saturday, October 15
Laramie River Clean-Up
Join us as we clean up the Laramie River along the Greenbelt!
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: 500 W Garfield Street
Gun Show
The Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show is coming to Laramie.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (2994 S. 3rd St.)
- Cost: $7/person
Wyoming Rocks: Critical Resources for a Sustainable Future
Celebrate Earth Science Week with this FREE event.
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: University of Wyoming Geological Museum (200 N. 9th St.)
- Cost: FREE
Children's Pumpkin Painting and Decorating
Have fun pumpkin painting and decorating at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. And they will also have time to play at The Nest!
- Date: October 15
- Time: 10:00 AM
- Where: Laramie Plains Civic Center (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: $15/child
BooFest on the Big Screen
Who doesn't love a free movie right? Especially when it's E.T. Snacks are also provided! Double the yay!
- Date: October 15
- Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM
- Where: Studio City UW (255 N. 30th Street)
- Cost: FREE
Brewtober 2022!
Haven't we all been waiting for October just for this event? Brewtober, an Oktoberfest celebration is back in its second annual year!
- Date: October 15
- Time: 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
- Where: 800-898 S 7th St
- Cost: $38/person
Mullen Days: Commemorating the 2nd Anniversary of the Mullen Fire
There will be lots of events going on such as art booths, tales at the taphouse, a panel discussion, food trucks, and more!
- When: 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: 100 S 2nd Street
- Cost: FREE
Downtown Laramie Farmers Market
Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market.
- When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Laramie (320 S. 1st St.)
- Cost: Varies
A River Out of Time - Film Screening
Join us for a screening of the film, "A River Out of Time" at the Gryphon Theatre followed by a Q&A session with members of the crew and filmmakers.
- When: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E. Garfield St.)
- Cost: FREE
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day Candle Lighting
Join the Four Angels Nonprofit in igniting a Wave of Light in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.
- When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: 1st Street Plaza
- Cost: FREE
Scare-tastic Halloween Craft Night
Decorate your own spellbook, witchy wands, and potion bottles!
- Date: October 15
- Time: 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- Where: 1000 Welsh Lane
- Cost: $35/person
Sunday, October 16
Downtown Clean-Up Day
Let's together clean up our Downtown Laramie for fall!
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: 115 E Ivinson Ave
Steve Narvais and the New Image Band and DJ
Join us to celebrate 20 years of KOCA 93.5 on air!
- When: 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where:710 E. Garfield St.
Trio Goiani
Enjoy Trio Goiânia as he presents an evening of Brazilian music for violin, viola, and piano!
- When: 3 p.m. to 4:39 p.m.
- Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts
- Cost: FREE
