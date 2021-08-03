Former Wyoming defensive end Eddie Yarbrough inks deal with 49ers

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl sang the praises of Eddie Yarbrough last week at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas.

But when it came to his NFL future, Wyoming's head coach could only hope another NFL franchise would give the Cowboys' all-time tackles-for-loss leader another shot.

That call finally came late last week.

Yarbrough signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers just as training camp began in the Bay Area. He becomes the 15th former Wyoming football player to land on an active roster this fall.

The Colorado native appeared in just four games with the Vikings in 2020, tallying eight tackles. Yarbrough, 28, spent the entire 2019 season on Minnesota's practice squad. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound defensive end spent the 2017-18 seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He also spent time in camp with his hometown Denver Broncos.

In Buffalo, Yarbrough appeared in 31 games, registering 57 tackles, Two batted down passes and a sack.

Yarbrough, who was recruited by Dave Christensen but played his final two seasons under Bohl, played in Laramie from 2012-15. He finished with 256 tackles and 21.5 sacks to go along with his record-breaking 39.5 tackles for loss.

Yarbrough joins former Pokes Josh Allen (Buffalo), Tanner Gentry (Buffalo), Jacob Hollister (Buffalo), Carl Granderson (New Orleans), Austin Fort (Denver), Mike Purcell (Denver), Chase Roullier (Washington), Andrew Wingard (Jacksonville), Logan Wilson (Cincinnati), Rico Gafford (Arizona), Brian Hill (Tennessee), Tyler Hall (Atlanta), Tashaun Gipson (Chicago) and Marcus Epps (Philadelphia) in NFL training camp.

The 49ers defensive front figures to be one of the team's major strengths in 2021, featuring Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Javon Kinlaw, among others.

Cassh Maluia was a linebacker and special teams contributor for the Patriots as a rookie in 2020. He is currently the only former Wyoming player looking for a new home.