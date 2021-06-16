World’s Largest Steam Locomotive to Kickoff Tour Out of Cheyenne

The world's largest steam locomotive has been resting up in Cheyenne at Union Pacific's steam shop for restoration purposes, but later this summer, Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will leave Cheyenne to embark on 'The Big Boy 2021 Tour'.

The steam locomotive had previously been restored back in 2019 for the 'Great Race' tours during the celebration of the transcontinental railroad's completion. At the time, it was celebrating the 150th anniversary of the occasion. But starting on August 5th, 'The Big Boy 2021 Tour' will head out of Cheyenne and travel through 10 states total.

Scott Moore, senior vice president of Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer, spoke about the importance of the upcoming tour for the world's largest steam locomotive:

Weighing in at 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy...This summer, we are proud to announce that the Big Boy will be back to tour through 10 of the states and hundreds of the communities which Union Pacific serves.

After leaving the steam shop in Cheyenne, Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will make brief stops throughout the following states, Wyoming of course, then Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

The tour itself will feature the locomotive on display in the states listed below:

Fort Worth, TX (August 14th)

Houston, TX (August 17th)

New Orleans, LA (August 21st)

St. Louis, MO (August 29th)

Denver, CO (September 6th)

The locomotive will then return to Cheyenne following its stop in Denver. For the full list of stops and where the train will be on overnight stays, you can check out the full schedule at the link provided here.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 remains the only operational locomotive of its kind. There are only eight total that exist and Cheyenne is also home to one of the other seven.

Union Pacific also stresses using caution when taking photos of No. 4014 along its tour. Some important safety tips to follow are as follows:

Trains cannot stop quickly to avoid vehicles or people on the tracks

The distance and speed of any given train can be deceiving

It is recommended to stand back at least 25 feet from any tracks while a train is on the track

It is never safe to assume that any railroad tracks are abandoned or inactive

All railroad tracks, trestles, yards, and right of way are considered private property

Perhaps you might get the chance to check out the world's largest steam locomotive in action when it leaves Cheyenne on August 5th.