Hear Carly Pearce’s Take on a Christmas Classic, ‘Mary, Did You Know?’

Carly Pearce brings new life to a timeless classic with a new version of "Mary, Did You Know?"

With Christmas rapidly approaching, many country artists have released music that is in line with the spirit of the season. Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson and many more have released both classic and original Christmas songs just in time for the holidays.

The pandemic might have had a little to do with this — after all, many artists had more time on their hands since they weren't out on the road in 2020. It wouldn't be a surprise if some got in the studio to record some holly, jolly music just to keep their spirits bright, and now we're reaping the benefits.

Pearce has released her rendition of the classic Christmas song, "Mary, Did You Know?" The song ponders the questions one would ask if given the chance to speak with Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ. Christians across the globe take time during the holidays to recognize the birth of Christ as the reason for the season.

Pearce's voice maintains its country roots in this one, but the song itself stays fairly traditional. There's also a build you can feel from the very start. She tops it off at the 3-minute mark by holding a long note on the lyrics "the great I Am" while a chorus of voices picks up behind her.

If she ever performs this live, we'd like to request to see a full choir on stage with her.

The song "Mary, Did You Know?" was written by songwriter Mark Lowry in 1984. According to PBS, he wrote it as part of a script for a Christmas play at church. It wasn't until 1991 that he teamed up with a Southern gospel songwriter named Buddy Greene and the song was brought to life. Greene was touring with a band at the time and crafted the accompanying music for the song as we know it today.

Although many artists have covered the song over the years, it was Michael English who first recorded it. Hear that version here.

To remain in the Christmas spirit, Carly Pearce will host the annual CMA Country Christmas televised musical special on Monday, Nov. 29. It's her first time hosting the event, and she'll do so with co-host Gabby Barrett. Find all of the details for 2021 CMA Country Christmas here.